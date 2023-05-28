Left Menu

Rain delays toss in IPL final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings

The toss for the Indian Premier League final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings was delayed due to heavy downpour here on Sunday It began drizzling just about half an hour before the toss time and the ground staff was quick to cover the centre with two separate layers of sheets, along with covering the areas of run-ups for fast bowlers.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-05-2023 19:12 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 19:12 IST
Rain delays toss in IPL final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings

The toss for the Indian Premier League final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings was delayed due to heavy downpour here on Sunday It began drizzling just about half an hour before the toss time and the ground staff was quick to cover the centre with two separate layers of sheets, along with covering the areas of run-ups for fast bowlers. But the intensity of downpour picked up heavily, along with thunder and lightning soon, and the fans who had filled up the stands in large numbers, were forced to look for cover and retreat into the stands. Huge puddles of water were also seen adjacent to the centre strip which remained uncovered.

The match could be pushed to a reserve day — the next day that is — if even a five-over game is not possible by the cut-off time of 11:56PM local time.

Additionally, no overs would be lost if the game starts by 9:40PM local time.

As per the rules, if the IPL final is affected by rains or washed out on the day of the match, the game can be played on the next day which is treated as a reserve day. But if the reserved day is also affected by weather conditions or is washed out, the team which ends at the first position after the league round, wins the title. The defending champions Gujarat Titans had topped the points table after the 70-match league round, finishing as the only team to have won 10 out of 14 matches and 20 points. Chennai Super Kings had finished second with 17 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink wins FDA approval for human study of brain implants and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation globally

WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation glo...

 India
3
Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at French Open

Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at F...

 France
4
Premier League: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wins 'Player of the Season' award

Premier League: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wins 'Player of the S...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023