Mauricio Pochettino set to join Chelsea FC for next season

The Argentinian manager Mauricio Pochettino has signed a contract and agreed to move to Stamford Bridge to join Chelsea FC on Sunday as reported by Sky Sports. The Argentinian will take charge of the club in the beginning next season, he will replace Frank Lampard who took up the role of caretaker manager after Graham Potter's departure on last month.

Chelsea's Premier League 2022/23 season has been a one to forget. Three managerial changes in a single season has certainly played a crucial role in their downfall this season. Chelsea would be looking to get past their shortcomings this season with Pochettino in charge. The Argentine national has previously managed Tottenham Hotspur. During his term at Tottenham, he was in charge for 293 matches. He managed to win 160 games, losing 73 and drawing 60 matches.

The 51-year-old last managed Paris Saint Germain. After having a disappointing run in the UEFA Champions League he parted ways with the French club. At Paris Saint Germain he managed the side for 84 matches out of which he won 56, losing 15 and drawing 15. Since July 5, 2022, he was without a club. Chelsea after sacking Thomas Tuchel earlier this season have struggled to find their rhythm as they kept on losing matches and their goal-scoring ability was hardly on display.

After sacking Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea appointed Graham Potter as their new manager. He too failed to stabilize the squad. In 31 matches he managed to win just 12 games losing eight and drawing 11 games. His poor run of results forced the Chelsea owner Todd Boehly to sack the manager again. After sacking Potter, Chelsea then appointed former player and manager Frank Lampard. He was the only hope for them to give the club a decent finish in the current premier league season. Lampard's return to Chelsea was not so glorious as he failed to register a single win in his first seven matches. (ANI)

