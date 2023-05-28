Left Menu

"I don't feel like it is a goodbye," Chelsea's caretaker manager Frank Lampard's parting words

Lampard came in to turn Chelsea's season around however, his second stint with the club didn't turn out as he would have thought it would have. Chelsea ended the season on 12th position. As Lampard leaves, Mauricio Pochettino has signed the contract with the London club.

Chelsea's caretaker manager Frank Lampard believes that even though he is set to leave his beloved club at the end of the season it still doesn't feel like a goodbye. The English manager joined Chelsea as a caretaker manager last month after the Blues decided to part ways with their newly appointed manager Graham Potter.

Lampard came in to turn Chelsea's season around however, his second stint with the club didn't turn out as he would have thought it would have. Chelsea ended the season on 12th position. As Lampard leaves, Mauricio Pochettino has signed the contract with the London club as reported by Sky Sports. As Lampard bids farewell to his club once again, he still believes that he will be back soon.

"This may sound corny but I don't feel like it is a goodbye," Lampard said. "I'll appreciate it, and it will be the end of the season and the end of my small time back, and I didn't have that [a chance to interact with the supporters] before because it was Covid. But normally when you leave a club you don't have a big hurrah as a manager, you are in one day and you are out the next and that is fine," Lampard said as quoted by Goal.com. "This is the corny part but I will never feel like I am saying goodbye to the fans because my career as a player, a coach the first time around, and now this period is there. I live close enough to the stadium and I will be back at Chelsea many times," Lampard concluded.

Chelsea finished the season with a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United on Sunday. (ANI)

