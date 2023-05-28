Jammu: Cricket enthusiasts visit IPL Fan Park to watch final on big screen, left disappointed

Cricket enthusiasts thronged the IPL Fan Park here on Sunday to watch on a big screen the title clash between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad but were left disappointed after the match failed to start due to rains.

The final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has now been moved to the reserved day (Monday). However, the fans were seen enjoying their outing at the park set up at Padma Shri Padma Sachdev Government PG College for women in the posh Gandhi Nagar area of the city, a first of its kind initiative in Jammu and Kashmir by the BCCI.

"The whole Jammu is excited with the setting up of the fan park here for live broadcast of the IPL final. Though the rains played the spoilsport, we are waiting eagerly for the start of the match to enjoy a stadium-like experience," Dileep Kumar, a young cricket lover and a die-hard supporter of Chennai Super Kings, said.

Shivam Gupta, another youngster, said they are enjoying the outing as the scene inside the park is electrifying and presents a festive look.

"My only prayer is that the rain stops soon and we are able to witness a live action," he said amid cheering and playing of music in the background.

Gujarat Titans supporter, Javaid Iqbal, said he was among the first to enter the IPL Fan Park when the gates were opened for the public around 5.30 pm.

"It's a great idea and together with several other attractions like gaming zones and food courts, it is a lot of fun to be here. The match has been delayed but anyway, we are enjoying it here," Iqbal, a student, said.

Media manager, Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association, Rajesh Koul said the park has a capacity of over 10,000.

"We are witnessing great excitement. For the first time in the history of IPL, five of our youngsters were part of this season," he said, adding Jammu and Kashmir is full of cricket crazy fans.

Earlier, Manager (Cricket Operations), BCCI, Amit Siddheshwar said a 32x18 feet high-definition LD screen was installed at the fan park to provide an opportunity to the people to enjoy live streaming of the match.

The fan parks were set up in 45 cities across the country and this is for the first time that such a park was set up in Jammu to witness the final match, he said, adding the entry to the park was free along with the gaming zone for the kids.

