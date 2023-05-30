Rajasthan Royals batter Yashasvi Jaiswal wins IPL 2023 'Emerging Player of Season'

Rajasthan Royals' young batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal won the 'Emerging Player of the Season' award for the Indian Premier League 2023 on Tuesday. The left-handed batter has caught the eyes of the viewers as well as spectators with his impressive batting performances throughout the IPL. This season he made 625 runs with an average of 48.08 and a strike rate of 163.61.

His most impressive performance was on showcase against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 11. Jaiswal struck the fastest half-century in the IPL history he crossed the 50-run mark in merely 13 balls. On May 28, Jaiswal has also been added to the Indian squad for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final as a stand-by player as Ruturaj Gaikwad would be getting married on June 3.

The youngster showcased what he is truly capable of with his power-packed performances in the IPL 2023. In 14 matches, he scored 625 runs at an average of 48.07 and a strike rate of 163.61. He scored a century and five half-centuries, with best score of 124. He has scored the most runs by an uncapped player in the history of IPL in a single season.

The 21-year-old is yet to make his debut for India, however, he has brilliant first-class cricket records. He had an outstanding 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season. He played five matches and scored 315 runs with one century and five fifties with an average of 45.00. He became the leading run scorer in the Irani Cup as he scored 357 runs with a brilliant 213 and 144 for the Rest of India against Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

