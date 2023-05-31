HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day three

Highlights of the third day at the French Open on Tuesday (times GMT): 2005 ANDREESCU OVERCOMES AZARENKA

Canadian Bianca Andreescu edged out former world number one Victoria Azarenka 2-6 6-3 6-4 in a contest that lasted more than two hours. 1740 SWIATEK EASES PAST BUSCA

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek's title defence got off to a strong start as she wrapped up a 6-4 6-0 win over Spain's Cristina Busca to move into the second round. "Missed playing in Paris," twice French Open champion Swiatek wrote on a TV camera after her victory.

Ninth seed Taylor Fritz easily dispatched his American compatriot Michael Mmoh in their first-round match, claiming a dominant 6-2 6-1 6-1 win in just over 90 minutes. 1707 RUNE KNOCKS OUT EUBANKS

Sixth seed Holger Rune beat Christopher Eubanks 6-4 3-6 7-6(2) 6-2, avoiding a first-round shock after being tested by the American. The Dane is primed for another deep run at Roland Garros, having knocked out Stefanos Tsitsipas en route to last year's quarter-finals.

1553 SEYBOTH WILD STUNS MEDVEDEV IN FIVE SETS Second seed Daniil Medvedev became the highest-ranked player to exit the tournament after a 7-6(5) 6-7(6) 2-6 6-3 6-4 defeat by Brazilian qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild in a marathon contest that lasted more than four hours.

1518 RYBAKINA SEES OFF FRUHVIRTOVA Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina continued her fine run on clay and moved into the second round after easing to a 6-4 6-2 win over promising Czech teenager Brenda Fruhvirtova.

Earlier, 2021 winner Barbora Krejcikova crashed out after a 6-2 6-4 defeat to Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine. 1350 ZVEREV ADVANCES

Alexander Zverev earned a 7-6 (6) 7-6 (0) 6-1 first-round win over South African Lloyd Harris on his return to Roland Garros a year after sustaining a serious ankle injury during his semi-final against eventual champion Rafa Nadal. The German will next face Slovakia's Alex Molcan, who saw off home hope Hugo Gaston in straight sets earlier.

1328 GAUFF SURVIVES SCARE AGAINST MASAROVA Last year's finalist Coco Gauff shook off an error-strewn opening set and found her footing to overcome Spaniard Rebeka Masarova 3-6 6-1 6-2 on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

1124 RUUD EASES INTO SECOND ROUND Norway's fourth seed Casper Ruud, runner-up last year, eased to a 6-4 6-3 6-2 win over Swedish qualifier Elias Ymer in the first round as he bids to reach a second straight Paris final.

1110 JABEUR STORMS PAST BRONZETTI Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, who suffered a shock first-round exit last year, made a strong start to her campaign as the seventh seed cruised to a 6-4 6-1 win over Lucia Bronzetti of Italy.

