Left Menu

Tennis-Brazilian prodigy Wild on cloud nine after Medvedev upset

Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild said it was the happiest day of his life after beating world number two Daniil Medvedev at the French Open on Tuesday. You have to make that momentum last as long as possible," he added. The Brazilian, who qualified in Paris by beating Germany's Dominik Koepfer in the final round, said his inspiration came from record 14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal.

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2023 02:05 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 02:03 IST
Tennis-Brazilian prodigy Wild on cloud nine after Medvedev upset
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild said it was the happiest day of his life after beating world number two Daniil Medvedev at the French Open on Tuesday. The 23-year-old, making his debut at Roland Garros, won a gruelling contest 7-6(5) 6-7(6) 2-6 6-3 6-4, sending the Russian second seed home in the first round of the Grand Slam.

"It's definitely the happiest day of my life. But the tournament is not over, and I have worked very hard to be here, and I would like to stay as long as possible," he told a press conference. "From the first day I knew it was going to be a tough match, but I knew how to play. I've seen him (Medvedev) play thousands of times. I just had to believe in myself and believe in the work I've been doing."

Wild, who had not played a tour-level tournament nor a Grand Slam main draw since 2020, concentrated on the clay-court circuits earlier this year, claiming championships in Chile and Argentina. "The French Open is a very special tournament for me. I think with so many times I've played here I could get the experience I need to qualify this year and get past the first round, but I think it's momentum. You have to make that momentum last as long as possible," he added.

The Brazilian, who qualified in Paris by beating Germany's Dominik Koepfer in the final round, said his inspiration came from record 14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal. "He's a guy I've admired all my life. The way he plays, the spirit he puts on the court and the way he wants to win, you don't see that every day, you don't see that in anybody. He's Rafael Nadal," Wild said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plast...

 Global
3
Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland
4
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023