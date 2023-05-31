Left Menu

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola named LMA Manager of the Year

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been named LMA Manager of the Year for the third time in six seasons.

ANI | Updated: 31-05-2023 09:25 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 09:25 IST
Manchester City's Pep Guardiola named LMA Manager of the Year
Pep Guardiola (Photo: Twitter/ Manchester City). Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been named LMA Manager of the Year for the third time in six seasons. Guardiola previously won the LMA prize in 2018 and 2021. The Spaniard took charge of the Blues at the start of the 2016/17 campaign. Since his arrival, the tactician has won five Premier League titles in the last six years.

This time his team went toe to toe against Arsenal who posed a real threat to end their domination in the Premier League. But in the end, the Gunners started to lose their grip on the top spot and slowly slipped to the second spot with each passing game week.

City secured the Premier League title with 89 points and three matches to spare. The Blues ended the season five points ahead of second-placed Arsenal. In 38 league games this season, City won 28 games and scored a remarkable 94 goals, more than any other side in Europe's major leagues.

A historic Treble is also on the cards as City face Manchester United in the FA Cup final on June 3 and Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final on June 10. As Guardiola bagged the award he went on to thank everyone who was involved with him throughout the season. He further went on to emphasize the importance of the award for him as a manager.

"I would like to thank everyone involved in me being named LMA Manager of the Year," Pep Guardiola said as quoted by ManchesterCity.com. "First of all, I want to share it with my fellow nominees. They have all done an incredible job this season."

"This trophy is not normally awarded for how good a manager you are, but for what you win. I am at an incredible football club and without all of the support that I have had throughout my time here, this would not have been possible." "Of course, I also want to thank all of the players for the incredible job that they have done to help us this season," Guardiola concluded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023