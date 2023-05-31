Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day four

Highlights of the third day at the French Open on Wednesday (times GMT): 0910 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began under sunny skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 20 degrees Celsius. Novak Djokovic will play his second-round match later today.

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2023 14:45 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 14:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Play began under sunny skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 20 degrees Celsius. Novak Djokovic will play his second-round match later today. The Serbian has found himself at the centre of a political storm after he wrote on a camera lens that Kosovo was "the heart of Serbia".

READ MORE: - Kosovo Olympic Committee seeks IOC disciplinary proceedings against Djokovic

- Feeling 'invincible', Alcaraz resumes hunt for maiden French Open title - Monfils ranks five-set comeback win at French Open as one of his best

- Wild shock for Medvedev, Djokovic accused of fanning political flames - Medvedev happy to dust off claycourt season after French Open exit

- Brazilian prodigy Wild on cloud nine after Medvedev upset - French Open order of play on Wednesday

- Five top contenders for the French Open men's crown - Five top contenders for the French Open women's crown

