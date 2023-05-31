Left Menu

Forwards Nkunku, Dembélé recalled by France for Euro qualifiers

PTI | Paris | Updated: 31-05-2023 19:40 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 19:40 IST
Christopher Nkunku and Ousmane Dembélé were recalled Wednesday to France's national team.

The two strikers were included in coach Didier Deschamps' squad for upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Gibraltar and Greece after missing Les Bleus' previous games due to injury.

France tops the Group B standings in qualifying after back-to-back wins against the Netherlands and Ireland. The two-time world champions take on Gibraltar in Portugal on June 16, then host Greece three days later at the Stade de France.

Nkunku, who plays for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, has been sidelined for months due to a knee injury while Barcelona's Dembele missed a series of games due to a hamstring problem.

Deschamps will be without the injured Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kanté, with William Saliba also missing because of a back injury.

___ France squad: Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Brice Samba (Lens) Defenders: Axel Disasi (Monaco), Wesley Fofana (Chelsea), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool), Jules Koundé (Barcelona), Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich) Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Antoine Griezmann (Atlético Madrid), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid), Forwards: Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt), Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain), Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig), Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

