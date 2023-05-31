Mikael Ymer fined about $40K after default for hitting umpire stand with racket

Left Menu

Swedish tennis player Mikael Ymer was docked a total of 37,370 euros (about $40,000) after being disqualified for smashing his racket against the umpire's chair at a tournament the week before he competed at the French Open.

An ATP Tour spokesman said Ymer forfeited the 9,980 euros (about $10,500) in prize money and 20 rankings he earned for reaching the second round of the Lyon Open. Ymer also was handed an on-site fine of 27,490 euros (about $29,000).

The spokesman said the ATP Fines Committee will conduct a review of what happened to determine whether any additional penalties are warranted.

The 56th-ranked Ymer, who is 24 and owns a victory over current No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, was defaulted in Lyon for an outburst late in the first set against French teenager Arthur Fils last week.

Ymer was upset that the chair umpire would not check a ball mark after a shot by Fils landed near a line. As the players went to the sideline for the ensuing changeover, Ymer smacked the base of the umpire's stand with his racket twice — destroying his equipment and damaging the chair.

That led to Ymer's disqualification, making Fils the winner of the match.

After his 7-5, 6-2, 6-4 loss to 17th-seeded Lorenzo Musetti in the first round at Roland Garros on Sunday, Ymer was asked whether he wanted to explain why he reacted the way he did in Lyon.

"With all due respect, I think it's pretty clear from the video what caused it and why I reacted the way I reacted. Not justifying it at all, of course," Ymer replied. "But for me to sit here and to explain? I think it's pretty clear what led me to that place. I think that's pretty clear in the video."

