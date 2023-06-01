Left Menu

Motor racing-Mick Schumacher to test for Mercedes in Spain

Mick Schumacher will return to the track in a Formula One car for a Pirelli tyre test at the Circuit de Catalunya with Mercedes next week after Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix.

Mick Schumacher will return to the track in a Formula One car for a Pirelli tyre test at the Circuit de Catalunya with Mercedes next week after Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix. The 24-year-old German, son of seven-times world champion Michael, lost his race seat at U.S.-owned Haas at the end of last season and is now reserve to seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton and George Russell at Mercedes.

The test, on Tuesday and Wednesday, will be his first in a 2023 car. "After the Grand Prix weekend, Mick will also get his first real-world taste of the W14 (car) on the second day of the Pirelli tyre test," said team boss Toto Wolff.

"He has done a great job with the team so far, working hard back in the simulator and giving valuable input trackside." Russell will drive the car on Tuesday.

