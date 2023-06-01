Left Menu

Focus will be on finishing and maintaining structure: India hockey captain Harmanpreet

Captain Harmanpreet Singh on Thursday said that India can bounce despite back-to-back defeats if the team converts the goal-scoring chances and maintains structure in its coming games in the mens FIH Hockey Pro League.India, who had come to Europe as table toppers, lost 1-2 to Olympic champions Belgium in their first match and went down 2-4 against Great Britain to drop down to second position.They face Belgium again here on Friday before taking on table-toppers Great Britain on Saturday.

PTI | London | Updated: 01-06-2023 18:31 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 17:53 IST
Focus will be on finishing and maintaining structure: India hockey captain Harmanpreet
Harmanpreet Singh Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Captain Harmanpreet Singh on Thursday said that India can bounce despite back-to-back defeats if the team converts the goal-scoring chances and maintains structure in its coming games in the men's FIH Hockey Pro League.

India, who had come to Europe as table toppers, lost 1-2 to Olympic champions Belgium in their first match and went down 2-4 against Great Britain to drop down to second position.

They face Belgium again here on Friday before taking on table-toppers Great Britain on Saturday. Great Britain have 25 points from 10 matches while India have accumulated 19 points from 10 matches. ''We are not letting the two losses last week play on our minds. We still have six more matches to play and we know that if we play to the structure and execute good finishes, we will be able to return to the top of the pool table,'' Harmanpreet said ahead of the match against Belgium.

Despite the defeats, Harmanpreet said his team did have some takeaways from the two matches.

''Both opponents play very different styles. While one (Belgium) plays zonal, the other (GB) plays man-to-man. But there were some takeaways from those two matches,'' said Harmanpreet, who achieved the milestone of being the most prolific goal-scorer in the history of Pro League with 35 goals.

''Though we didn't create that many field goals, we did get some good PCs. There are some areas we also worked on, in these past few days and focus will continue to be on defending well,'' he added.

India vice-captain Hardik Singh also highlighted the efforts of newcomers in the squad. ''I think after the Rourkela matches, there was a bit of a gap to play highly competitive matches. It will take some time particularly for the youngsters to settle in and make the right connections to score goals.

''This is a big platform for youngsters like Sukhjeet, Karthi and even Abhishek who are playing in London for the first time and Sanjay also had a good debut. ''There are a lot of positives from the first two matches here which they will be working on to carry forward in the upcoming matches,'' said the young mid-fielder.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
4
Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till date

Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023