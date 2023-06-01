Women's Junior Asia Cup 2023 hockey: India aim for maiden title

Indian junior women's hockey team is set to compete in the 10-nation Women's Junior Asia Cup 2023 hockey tournament in Kakamigahara, Japan from June 2 to June 11. With India there are four other nations which include China, Korea, Japan and Malaysia have received direct entry to the Under-21 hockey tournament considering their world rankings.

And the other five countries- Kazakhstan, Hong Kong China, Chinese Taipei, Uzbekistan and Indonesia - qualified through the Women's Junior AHF Cup which was held in Taldykorgan Kazakhstan in October last year. India is placed in Pool A with Malaysia, Chinese Taipei, South Korea, and Uzbekistan. Host Japan, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and reigning champions China make up Pool B as per Olympics.com.

The top two teams from each pool advance to the semifinals after a single-leg round-robin round, while the third and fourth-place teams compete for the fifth to eighth-rank classification. The ninth and tenth berths will be decided amongst the teams who place fifth in both pools. Meanwhile, the top three nations from the tournament will qualify for the FIH Women's Junior Hockey World Cup 2023.

South Korea and China are the most successful nations at the Women's Junior Asia Cup with four and three titles respectively. On the other, India have never won the Women's Junior Asia Cup. They had the best tournament in 2012 when they finished runners-up and have also been on the podium four other times.

June 3, Saturday: India vs Uzbekistan - 10:30 AM June 5, Monday: India vs Malaysia - 8:30 AM

June 6, Tuesday: India vs Korea - 10:30 AM June 8, Thursday: India vs Chinese Taipei - 12:30 PM

June 9, Friday: Classification matches - 10:30 AM onwards June 10, Saturday: Classification match - 7:00 AM onwards

June 10, Saturday: Semi-final 1 - 9:30 PM June 10, Saturday: Semi-final 2 - 12;00 PM

June 11, Sunday: Classification matches - 7:00 AM onwards June 11, Sunday: Final - 2:30 PM (ANI)

