Soccer-MLS side Inter Miami part ways with head coach Neville

Neville, who won six Premier League titles as a player with Manchester United and was part of their 1999 treble-winning side, joined the David Beckham co-owned club in 2021. But he was unable to make much of an impact as the team finished 20th and 12th in his two seasons at the helm, bouncing out of the playoffs in the first round last year.

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2023 06:46 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 06:46 IST
Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami have sacked coach Phil Neville after a dismal run of 10 defeats and five wins this season has left them bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. Neville, who won six Premier League titles as a player with Manchester United and was part of their 1999 treble-winning side, joined the David Beckham co-owned club in 2021.

But he was unable to make much of an impact as the team finished 20th and 12th in his two seasons at the helm, bouncing out of the playoffs in the first round last year. "Sometimes in this game we have to make the toughest decisions and sadly we feel the time is right to make a change," Beckham, who was at United with Neville, said in a statement.

"I want to personally thank Phil for his hard work, his passion for our Club and for his integrity as a person." Assistant coach Javier Morales will take over as interim head coach.

