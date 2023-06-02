HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day five

Highlights of the fifth day at the French Open on Thursday (times GMT): 2029 ZVEREV OUTCLASSES MOLCAN

Alexander Zverev eased past Alex Molcan 6-4 6-2 6-1 in an engaging duel in which the Slovakian tried to put up a fight but was unable to fend off the German's attacking play. "He's an amazing player, and today I'm finding my form and my rhythm, I couldn't be happier ... you guys are crazy, its always very energetic," Zverev said as he marched into the third round.

1752 GAUFF EASES INTO THIRD ROUND American sixth seed Coco Gauff, runner-up last year, eased to a 6-2 6-3 win over Austrian Julia Grabher in the second round as she continues her bid to reach a second straight final in Paris.

1650 JABEUR GRABS SPEEDY WIN OVER DODIN Seventh seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia earned a quick 6-2 6-3 victory over France's Oceane Dodin to march into the third round, finishing the match after one hour 11 minutes.

1615 ALTMAIER DOWNS SINNER TO REACH THIRD ROUND German Daniel Altmaier beat eighth-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner 6-7(0) 7-6(7) 1-6 7-6(4) 7-5 in a marathon match that lasted five hours and 26 minutes.

1610 TIAFOE PUTS KARATSEV OUT American 12th seed Frances Tiafoe defeated Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev 3-6 6-3 7-5 6-2 to reach the third round.

1507 SWIATEK BLAZES INTO THIRD ROUND Top-ranked Iga Swiatek handed Claire Liue a bagel en route to reaching the third round, as she eased past the unseeded American 6-4 6-0.

1310 RUUD SURVIVES ZEPPIERI TEST Norway's Casper Ruud beat Giulio Zeppieri 6-3 6-2 4-6 7-5, avoiding a second-round shock after being tested by the Italian qualifier.

1230 KEYS AND DE MINAUR OUT American Kayla Day overcame compatriot and 20th seed Madison Keys 6-2 4-6 6-4, while Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry beat Australian 18th seed Alex De Minaur 6-3 7-6(2) 6-3.

1035 RYBAKINA BEATS NOSKOVA Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina was not at her best but served well to wrap up a straightforward 6-3 6-3 win over Czech 18-year-old Linda Noskova.

"It was not easy, but I'm happy with the win," Rybakina said. "I'm trying to improve, hopefully with every match I'm going to play better and better." 0910 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under sunny skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 20 degrees Celsius. World number one and defending champion Iga Swiatek, fourth seed Elena Rybakina and Norway's Casper Ruud are in action later today.

