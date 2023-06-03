Left Menu

Lord's Test, Day- 2: Pope, Duckett shine as England inches closer to victory

Ollie Pope stole the show on the second day of the one-off Test match between England and Ireland at Lord's.

ANI | Updated: 03-06-2023 08:56 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 08:56 IST
Lord's Test, Day- 2: Pope, Duckett shine as England inches closer to victory
Ollie Pope (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Ollie Pope stole the show on the second day of the one-off Test match between England and Ireland at Lord's. Pope's fastest maiden double century has brought England to the threshold of registering a dominant victory against Ireland.

The Three Lions batters followed up after putting up a mesmerising display with the ball on the first day of the Test match. Zack Crawley and Ben Duckett provided the ideal start to the hosts with a 109-run partnership. Fionn Hand brought an end to their partnership to give Ireland a glimmer of hope.

However, Pope went on with his business and brought up a 252-run partnership. Pope was at his peak as he sent the ball across the boundary line at every single opportunity. Ben Duckett matched Pope's intensity and applied pressure on the Irish bowlers with his flawless technique. Pope went on to complete his maiden double century but, Duckett fell short by 18 runs.

With the new ball, Graham Hume claimed Duckett's wicket. From that point, Joe Root and Pope laid the foundation of another massive partnership which took England's score to 507/2. England looked in the pole position before the third session of Day-2. However, Andy McBrine kicked off the third session on the right note for the visitors as he picked up Root's wicket. Root departed for a score of 56(59).

Pope was next to follow. He tried to play a shot, missed the ball completely and Lorcan Tucker made no mistake behind the stumps to end an exquisite Test knock by the English batter. England decided to declare their innings at a score of 524/4. Ireland openers PJ Moor and James McCollum stepped out to chase a massive trail of 348 runs. But before the batters could adjust to the conditions, English bowler Josh Tongue claim three wickets.

Moor was the first batter to lose his wicket as Josh Tongue trapped him right in front of the stumps. McCollum ended up hurting his ankle and he had to retire. Irish skipper Andrew Balbirnie was the key to Ireland's success in the second innings but he failed to showcase his experience and walked back to the pavilion for a score of 2. Harry Tector and Paul Stirling tried to shift the momentum but Tongue claimed Stirling's wicket for 15. At the end of Day -2, Ireland registered a score of 97/3 with Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker with scores of 33(55) and 21(35) respectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for enterprise cloud-based applications

Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for en...

 Global
3
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain
4
Independent research firm recognizes Vymo among Notable Financial Services CRMs

Independent research firm recognizes Vymo among Notable Financial Services C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023