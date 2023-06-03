Left Menu

Tennis-Rybakina pulls out of French Open due to illness

"Today I really tried during the warm-up but I feel that the right decision is to withdraw because it's really tough to play in this condition. "I saw the doctor, and they said that actually it's all a virus here in Paris.

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2023 15:56 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 15:38 IST
Tennis-Rybakina pulls out of French Open due to illness
Elena Rybakina Image Credit: Twitter(@WTA )

Fourth seed Elena Rybakina pulled out of the French Open ahead of her third-round match Sara Sorribes Tormo on Saturday due to a viral illness as the Roland Garros tournament lost one of its main contenders for the women's title. The Wimbledon champion said she had been unwell for the last two days.

"I was not feeling good yesterday and the day before so I didn't sleep two nights and had some fever," Rybakina told a news conference. "Today I really tried during the warm-up but I feel that the right decision is to withdraw because it's really tough to play in this condition.

"I saw the doctor, and they said that actually it's all a virus here in Paris. I guess with my allergy, my immune system just went down and I picked up something." Kazakhstan's Rybakina was among the title favourites alongside holder Iga Swiatek and Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka after winning the Rome title in the build-up to the clayvourt Grand Slam.

"I'm really upset not be able to play, but I guess that's life," Rybakina added. "There is a lot of ups and downs. Today I just wanted to give 100%, and obviously I'm far from being 100%. "I was actually coming positive here, but you never know how you're going to feel. It was unlucky for me. I'll try to recover and do my best to be prepared for the grass season already."

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for enterprise cloud-based applications

Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for en...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
3
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss drugs; Novartis drug cuts recurrence risk by 25% in early-stage breast cancer and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023