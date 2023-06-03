Left Menu

Soccer-Juventus will do better next season, Allegri says

My passion isn't in doubt," Allegri told a press conference ahead of the match in Udine. "For now, we are in the Conference League and we need a nice game in Udine for the Europa League but it doesn’t depend on us only.

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2023 21:19 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 21:08 IST
Soccer-Juventus will do better next season, Allegri says
Juventus logo Image Credit: ANI

Juventus will do better next season, manager Massimiliano Allegri said on Saturday, as the 36-times Italian league champions contemplated life in the Conference League or Europa League. The Turin side, docked 10 points by an Italian soccer court over their transfer dealings, are seventh in Serie A with one round of matches remaining, putting them in the Conference League next season, but they still entertain hopes of overtaking Roma or Atalanta to make it into the Europa League instead.

They would need to beat Udinese away on Sunday and hope that either Roma or Atalanta fail to win against Spezia and Monza respectively. "Next season we aim to do better. My passion isn't in doubt," Allegri told a press conference ahead of the match in Udine.

"For now, we are in the Conference League and we need a nice game in Udine for the Europa League but it doesn’t depend on us only. "My players have done a good job and next season will be different," he said. "We've got strong foundations for next season and every problem has a solution."

Allegri has faced criticism during his second tenure at Juve, primarily due to a lack of trophies and his defensive playing style over the past two years. "There is always someone happy and someone who is not. It happened even when we were winning trophies," he said.

"This is part of the game, we must analyse two difficult seasons, but football is not an exact science. We must work with serenity, trying to make fewer errors. Perfection doesn’t exist. "There is tiredness and rage, which you feel when you don’t win," Allegri added. "Otherwise, you become like the others and to win or lose is the same thing. We must carry this rage inside and put it on the pitch."

Juve conclude the campaign still beset by injury problems that have plagued them throughout the season. "(Dusan) Vlahovic, Bremer as well as (Mattia) De Sciglio, (Nicolo) Fagioli and (Paul) Pogba will be missing from tomorrow's encounter," Allegri said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for enterprise cloud-based applications

Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for en...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
3
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss drugs; Novartis drug cuts recurrence risk by 25% in early-stage breast cancer and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023