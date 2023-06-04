Paris Saint Germain face defeat in their last Ligue 1 match

A rather bittersweet ending for Paris Saint Germain as they lost their last league match 3-2 against Clermont Foot on Sunday. Though Paris Saint Germain has already secured the Ligue 1 title but they faced defeat in their last league match.

Argentine player Lionel Messi and Spanish player Sergio Ramos played thier last game for PSG as both of them will leave the club this summer. Fans and players were hoping to give a jovial farewell to Messi and Ramos but the defeat ruined thier plans. Still, the Ligue 1 title celebrations after the match blended each player in joy and the sorrow of defeat was blown away in celebrations of winning the title.

In the match, Sergio Ramos opened the scoring in the 16th minute of the match and gave PSG a 1-0 lead. After five minutes, attacker and star player Kylian Mbapper scored in the 21st minute from a penalty kick. Clermont Foot was in no mood of backing off early in the game as they scored one back in the 24th minute of the match. Johan Gastien scored the goal for his side.

In the additional time of the first half, Clermont Foot scored the second goal and the match was levelled. Mehdi Zeffane scored for his team. After the first half, both teams entered the tunnel with a score of 2-2.

In the second half, Clermont Foot's player, Grejohn Kyei scored in the 63rd minute of the minute to give his side a 3-2 lead over PSG. Paris Saint Germain took a total of 16 shots out of which only six were on target. Their possession of the ball during the game was 55 per cent. PSG completed a total of 567 passes with an accuracy of 90 per cent.

Clermont Foot took, a total of 12 shots out of which five were on target. Thier possession of the ball during the game was 45 per cent. They accumulated a total of 474 passes with an accuracy of 88 per cent. Paris Saint Germain finished the season with 85 points in the league table. They played a total of 38 matches out of which they won 27, lost seven and drew four. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)