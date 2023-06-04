Left Menu

RB Leipzig win DFB-Pokal title for second time in row

RB Leipzig successfully defended thier title against Eintracht Frankfurt, therefore winning the title for the second time in a row.

ANI | Updated: 04-06-2023 15:36 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 15:36 IST
Coach Marco Rose (holding the cup) celebrating the win with his players (Twitter: Photo/RBLeipzig_EN). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

RB Leipzig defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in the final of DFB-Pokal at the Olympiastadion stadium on Saturday. RB Leipzig successfully defended thier title against Eintracht Frankfurt, therefore winning the title for the second time in a row.

The first half of the match was very tight. Both teams defended well, as the score at the end of the first half was 0-0. In the second half, Christopher Nkunku opened the scoring in the 71st minute of the match. His right-footed strike got a massive deflection from the legs of the defenders of Eintracht Frankfurt and the ball rolled into the net. His goal gave a 1-0 lead to RB Leipzig.

In the 85th minute, Dominik Szoboszlai scored the second goal for RB Leipzig. His right-footed shot found the left corner of the net, thus sealing the game for RB Leipzig. RB Leipzig took a total of 12 shots out of which only three were on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was 58 per cent. They completed a total of 556 passes with an accuracy of 81 per cent.

Eintracht Frankfurt took a total of six shots out of which only two were on target. Their possession on the ball during the match was 42 per cent. They completed 404 passes with an accuracy of 73 per cent. In the post-match conference, RB Leipzig's coach Marco Rose said, "Winning a title is an amazing achievement. This whole event in itself is amazing. But to make so many people and ourselves happy is just a brilliant thing. We will have a great evening, as per the official website of RB Leipzig.

He further added, "Everything we do is to be able to experience moments like these and be as successful as possible. I have the privilege to do that in my home town. That's incredible and feels amazing. I'm really grateful to my team, our fans, the club and all the staff. I'm looking forward to tomorrow in Leipzig." While concluding he said, "It is always about getting the best out of ourselves and winning trophies, but it's really special for me. Thank you to the players who have managed this result today. We've had a great season in the Bundesliga and have now rounded it off with the cup win", as per the official website of RB Leipzig. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

