Left Menu

Litton Das to lead Bangladesh in test against Afghanistan

The side led by Litton Kumer Das includes two uncapped players; batsman Shahadat Hossain Dipu and pacer Mushfik Hasan.

ANI | Updated: 04-06-2023 21:00 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 21:00 IST
Litton Das to lead Bangladesh in test against Afghanistan
Bangladesh cricket team (Image: BCB) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced on Sunday the squad for the one-off Test against Afghanistan in Dhaka. The Afghanistan Test side will arrive on 10 June to play the match which starts on 14 June at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur according to tigercricket.com.

The side led by Litton Kumer Das includes two uncapped players, batsman Shahadat Hossain Dipu and pacer Mushfik Hasan. Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out since the ODI series in Chelmsford last month as he suffered from finger injury.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Taskin Ahmed, who missed the Ireland Test owing to a side strain, returns to the squad. Zakir Hasan returned to the side after missing the Ireland Test in April. He suffered a thumb injury after being selected for the first time in the ODI squad in March. Shadman Islam, Shakib and Rejaur Rahman Raja are out from the squad. Shahadat was a member of Bangladesh's Under-19 World Cup-winning team in 2020, after which he shone in domestic events. He batted in the middle order and recently struck two half-centuries in two unofficial Tests against West Indies A.

Musfik emerged onto the limelight in the 2022-23 National Cricket League with a 25-wicket season at an average of 15.92. He grabbed 8 for 73 against Dhaka Division, only the third eight-wicket haul in Bangladeshi domestic first-class cricket. This season, he bowled good spells against India A and West Indies A, and he was also part of a bowling group with which Allan Donald worked earlier this year. Afghanistan will visit Bangladesh in two stages: the first will include a Test, followed by three One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

Bangladesh Squad: Litton Kumer Das (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque Showrab, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Mushfik Hasan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
3
G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hosted him in Silicon Valley

Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023