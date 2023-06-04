Litton Das to lead Bangladesh in test against Afghanistan

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced on Sunday the squad for the one-off Test against Afghanistan in Dhaka. The Afghanistan Test side will arrive on 10 June to play the match which starts on 14 June at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur according to tigercricket.com.

The side led by Litton Kumer Das includes two uncapped players, batsman Shahadat Hossain Dipu and pacer Mushfik Hasan. Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out since the ODI series in Chelmsford last month as he suffered from finger injury.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Taskin Ahmed, who missed the Ireland Test owing to a side strain, returns to the squad. Zakir Hasan returned to the side after missing the Ireland Test in April. He suffered a thumb injury after being selected for the first time in the ODI squad in March. Shadman Islam, Shakib and Rejaur Rahman Raja are out from the squad. Shahadat was a member of Bangladesh's Under-19 World Cup-winning team in 2020, after which he shone in domestic events. He batted in the middle order and recently struck two half-centuries in two unofficial Tests against West Indies A.

Musfik emerged onto the limelight in the 2022-23 National Cricket League with a 25-wicket season at an average of 15.92. He grabbed 8 for 73 against Dhaka Division, only the third eight-wicket haul in Bangladeshi domestic first-class cricket. This season, he bowled good spells against India A and West Indies A, and he was also part of a bowling group with which Allan Donald worked earlier this year. Afghanistan will visit Bangladesh in two stages: the first will include a Test, followed by three One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

Bangladesh Squad: Litton Kumer Das (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque Showrab, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Mushfik Hasan. (ANI)

