Sam Allardyce becomes manager with shortest managerial reign in Premier League history

English manager Sam Allardyce has made a unique record by becoming manager in the Premier League who has the shortest managerial stay with a club in the top-flight English football league. The 68-year-old manager was appointed by Leeds United before the final few games of the Premier League to save the club from getting relegated. However, Leeds failed to reach the safety mark and ended up getting relegated after spending three years in the PL.

Allardyce managed the club for 30 days after the news of his departure was announced. Earlier Les Reed held the record for the shortest reign in the PL. He managed Charlton for 40 days in 2006. Before Allardyce took charge of Leeds in 2023, Javi Garcia was asked to pull the team back to the safe zone. However, the performance of the club didn't go through a drastic change and he had to leave after 70 days. Frank de Boer and Bob Bradley hold the fourth and fifth positions respectively.

In 2017, Boer was managing Crystal Palace and after suffering four defeats in four league games, de Boer was asked to leave the club. He spent 77 days with the Eagles. Finally, in 2016 Bradley took charge of Swansea for 84 days. After suffering a 4-1 home defeat against West Ham United on Boxing Day, his future was more or less decided. The toxicity in the atmosphere was clearly visible inside Liberty Stadium. His relationship with the supporters was damaged to such an extent that the club saw no way of making a return from that point.

In the case of Allardyce, he was brought in for a specific short-term task. His stay at the club for a longer period of time was not in the intention of both clubs. On June 2, Leeds United announced that they have agreed to mutually part ways with the manager. The club released an official statement to announce the departure of one of the tactically gifted managers.

"Leeds United and Sam Allardyce can confirm that both parties have mutually agreed for Sam's spell at the club to end following the completion of the 2022/23 season. Sam joined the Whites for the final four games of the campaign and despite spirited performances against Manchester City and Newcastle United, the objective of staying in the Premier League was not reached," as quoted from a statement by Leeds United. In his farewell words, Allardyce said that it was an honour to manage the club and highlighted the extensive efforts of Karl Robinson and Robbie Keane in the past few weeks."It has been an honour to manage Leeds United, a great club with an incredible fan base, who deserve to be in the Premier League. I have really enjoyed working with the staff and players at the club and I would like to thank Angus Kinnear for the opportunity. I'd also like to highlight the outstanding work of Karl Robinson and Robbie Keane who have worked tirelessly over the past few weeks, Allardyce said as quoted by leedsunited.com

"At this stage in my career I am not sure taking on this challenge, which is potentially a long-term project, is something I could commit to, but I wish the club every success for the future and hope the club returns to the Premier League, where they belong," the manager concluded. (ANI)

