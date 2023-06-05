Left Menu

Soccer-Antwerp win first Belgian title in 66 years

Antwerp drew 2-2 at Racing Genk to finish one point ahead of Genk and Union Saint Gilloise, who were on course for a first title in 88 years but threw it away in a stunning conclusion to their last match at home to outgoing champions Club Brugge. Antwerp looked out of the race with a minute left in their game against Genk as they were trailing 2-1 while Union were 1-0 up at home over Club Brugge but a wild turn of events in both of the last championship playoff matches turned the title race on its head.

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2023 00:31 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 00:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

Toby Alderweireld slammed home a stoppage time equaliser to hand Royal Antwerp the Belgian championship for the first time in 66 years in a dramatic conclusion to the season that saw them edge out Racing Genk and Union Saint Gilloise in a three-way race. Antwerp drew 2-2 at Racing Genk to finish one point ahead of Genk and Union Saint Gilloise, who were on course for a first title in 88 years but threw it away in a stunning conclusion to their last match at home to outgoing champions Club Brugge.

Antwerp looked out of the race with a minute left in their game against Genk as they were trailing 2-1 while Union were 1-0 up at home over Club Brugge but a wild turn of events in both of the last championship playoff matches turned the title race on its head. His equaliser combined with a sudden implosion at Union, who let in three goals at the death to lose their game, made Antwerp champions. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

