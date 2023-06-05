Left Menu

HI announces new academy members and associate member units

As per a press release from the sports' governing body in India, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School which has been founded by Prateek Agarwal, is sponsored by Shawariya Education and Foundation

ANI | Updated: 05-06-2023 19:54 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 19:54 IST
Hockey India Logo. Image Credit: ANI
In its bid to unearth young talent at the grassroots level, Hockey India announced on Monday Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Nanpara (Uttar Pradesh) and Cuddalore Hockey Academy (Tamil Nadu) as new academy members and Union Bank of India, Nariman Point (Mumbai) as new associate member units. As per a press release from sports' governing body in India, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School which has been founded by Prateek Agarwal, is sponsored by Shawariya Education and Foundation.

The academy promises to enhance the skills and abilities of athletes offering a range of sports programs along with best coaches, state-of-the-art facilities and a competitive environment. The Cuddalore Hockey Academy was founded by A.C Sivakumar and sponsored by the Aristo Public School Cuddalore. The Cuddalore Hockey Academy was founded in 2021 and formally registered in 2022 and currently provides free coaching camps to men and women athletes in the Cuddalore Stadium.

Talking about the Union Bank of India, it was established in 1919 and is the fifth-largest Public Sector Bank of India. The entity promises to take hockey to new heights and help Hockey India in reaching out to new talent in Mumbai. Speaking on the newly inducted Academy Members and Associate Member Unit, Hockey India President Padma Shri Dr Dilip Tirkey said, "It is a proud moment for us to have new Academy Members and a new Associate Member Unit on board.

Throughout history, academies and associate members have consistently strived to establish a conducive atmosphere where individuals can strive for greatness in hockey. These institutions have placed significant importance on fostering social inclusivity and promoting the holistic growth of hockey players, extending well beyond the confines of the sporting realm." With the inclusion of new members, Hockey India currently has 27 Permanent Members, 33 Associate Members, 49 Academy Members and 2 Hoc-Key Members. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

