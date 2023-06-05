Left Menu

Tennis-Ruud rumbles into French Open quarter-finals

Possibly lulled into a false sense of security, Ruud fell 4-1 behind in the second set but he rallied to win six of the next seven games to edge closer to victory. The lanky Chilean, taking part in his first last-16 singles match at a Grand Slam, again made the first break in the third set.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Last year's runner-up Casper Ruud battled into the French Open quarter-finals with a tough 7-6(3) 7-5 7-5 win over Chile's Nicolas Jarry on Monday.

The fourth seed from Norway struggled against claycourt specialist Jarry, who led in the last two sets but could not take his chance Ruud next faces either Dane Holger Rune in a re-match of last year's quarter-final, or Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo.

"If we had gone five sets I don't know how long we would have played," said Ruud on court Philippe Chatrier. "I have to thank my team for pushing me in practice. I did the work and physically I was ready for more."

Ruud wasted a break advantage and was pushed into a tiebreak, which he won comfortably. Possibly lulled into a false sense of security, Ruud fell 4-1 behind in the second set but he rallied to win six of the next seven games to edge closer to victory.

The lanky Chilean, taking part in his first last-16 singles match at a Grand Slam, again made the first break in the third set. With his big shots, Jarry was always in the contest and if the match had been played on a smaller court, the outcome might have been different.

"It is probably the biggest clay court in the world, so it made the returns easier and safer," Ruud said. The 24-year-old has reached the final of two of the last four Grand Slams he has played, the two times he has got as far as the last eight.

 

