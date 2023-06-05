Left Menu

Golf-Hovland caddies for former team mate day after Memorial triumph

Less than 24 hours after securing the biggest win of his PGA Tour career, Norwegian world number five Viktor Hovland is caddying on Monday for a former college team mate who is looking to secure a spot in next week's U.S. Open.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Less than 24 hours after securing the biggest win of his PGA Tour career, Norwegian world number five Viktor Hovland is caddying on Monday for a former college team mate who is looking to secure a spot in next week's U.S. Open. Hovland earned his fourth PGA Tour title on Sunday and first on U.S. soil at the Jack Nicklaus-hosted Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio, and will now caddie for Zach Bauchou in Monday's 36-hole qualifier in nearby Columbus.

With Hovland on his bag, Bauchou was playing at Lakes Golf & Country Club and Brookside Golf & Country Club in a bid to make it through the final stage of U.S. Open qualifying. Bauchou and Hovland were team mates on Oklahoma State University's national championship-winning squad in 2018.

Hovland, who finished joint runner-up at last month's PGA Championship, will be making his fifth U.S. Open appearance next week at Los Angeles Country Club.

