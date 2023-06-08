Left Menu

Rishabh Pant keeping "fingers crossed" as India battles Australia in WTC final

Pant was a star for India during the WTC 2021-23 cycle, contributing significantly to his team's wins. In 12 matches, he scored 868 runs at an average of 43.40. He scored two centuries and five fifties, with the best score of 146.

08-06-2023
Rishabh Pant keeping "fingers crossed" as India battles Australia in WTC final
Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant may not be playing the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval but he is keeping a tab of the clash from the comfort of his home. Pant is currently recovering from critical injuries sustained in a horrific car accident last year.

Pant took to Instagram to share a story of him watching the match. His story featured a crossed-fingers and heart emoji as a caption. Pant was a star for India during the WTC 2021-23 cycle, contributing significantly to his team's wins. In 12 matches, he scored 868 runs at an average of 43.40. He scored two centuries and five fifties, with the best score of 146.

In 24 WTC matches, including those which took place in the 2019-21 cycle, Pant scored 1,575 runs in 41 innings at an average of 41.44. He has scored three centuries and nine fifties, with a best score of 146. Unfortunately, his WTC run was cut short due to the car accident last year in December.

KS Bharat is playing as a wicketkeeper-batter in his place. Coming to the match, India was at 37/2 at the end of the second session, with Cheteshwar Pujara (3*) and Virat Kohli (4*) unbeaten after openers Rohit Sharma (15) and Shubman Gill (13) fell early.

Australia was bowled out for 469 in 121.3 overs in their first innings after being put to bat first by India. Travis Head (163 in 174 balls, 25 fours and a six), Steve Smith (121 in 268 balls with 19 fours), Alex Carey (48 in 69 balls) and David Warner (43 in 60 balls) had significant contributions with the willow for Australia. Mohammed Siraj was the leading wicket-taker for India, taking 4/108 in 28.3 overs while Shardul Thakur took 2/83 in 23 overs. Mohammed Shami took 2/122 in 29 overs. Ravindra Jadeja got one wicket. (ANI)

