Over 1 million tickets sold for 9th FIFA Women’s World Cup: Infantino

The FIFA (www.FIFA.com) Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ is on track to become the most attended standalone women’s sporting event in history, with over 1 million tickets now sold for next month’s highly anticipated tournament.

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, revealed that 1,032,884 tickets have now been sold for the ninth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup (https://apo-opa.info/3NiY0Rl), surpassing the total sales for France 2019.

“Delighted to share with the world that FIFA has pas sed one million tickets sold for this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup, to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand!” said the FIFA President.

“As I write this, 1,032,884 tickets have been sold. This means that with over one month to go before kick-off, we have surpassed the numbers sold for France 2019, thus meaning that Australia & New Zealand 2023 is on track to become the most attended FIFA Women’s World Cup in history. The future is women - and thanks to the fans for supporting what will be the greatest FIFA Women's World Cup ever!

“The momentum is building in the host countries and across the globe, and I look forward to seeing you there to witness the stars of women’s football shine on the world stage,” he said.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will kick off at Eden Park in Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau on Thursday, 20 July, with co-hosts New Zealand up against 1995 winners Norway.

Later the same day, Australia will take on Republic of Ireland at Stadium Australia, the tournament’s largest venue, in Sydney/Wangal. Earlier this year, FIFA took the proactive step to shift Australia’s inaugural match to Stadium Australia (https://apo-opa.info/43RI7bc), ensuring over 100,000 fans will be able to attend the opening matchday of this year’s tournament.

Tickets for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 are available via https://apo-opa.info/3ZgAZCQ. Fans eager to take their Women’s World Cup experience ‘above and beyond’ can also purchase ticket-inclusive hospitality packages via https://apo-opa.info/3mxx1rl.

Meanwhile, the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge will turn into a festival of football to celebrate 25 days to go until the official kick-off of the tournament on June 25. Fans can register to attend this unique and uniting community opportunity here (https://apo-opa.info/43eWarp).

(With Inputs from APO)