Patnaik says delighted to host Intercontinental Cup in Odisha

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday attended the first match of the Intercontinental Cup, in which India beat lower-ranked Mongolia 2-0.

Patnaik said he was delighted that Odisha was hosting the football tournament at the iconic Kalinga Stadium.

''This exemplifies Odisha's dedication to establishing itself as a prominent football hub in India. I am confident that the participating international teams will have a remarkable experience competing at this venue,'' he said Football enthusiasts from the state will have the opportunity to witness an exceptional display of the sport, he added.

Patnaik assured AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey of full support for the development of football in the state.

Chaubey thanked the chief minister for hosting the championship, and appreciated the state government's role in development of football.

The Kalinga Stadium earlier hosted ISL, IWL and Super Cup, among others.

Besides India and Mongolia, Lebanon and Vanuatu are participating in the tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)