Erik Ten Hag receives praise from Manchester United's class of 92 member

Manchester United's class of 92 member Nicky Butt heaped praise on manager Erik Ten Hag after his successful debut season with the club. Ten Hag ended Manchester United's seven-year trophy drought by lifting the Carabao Cup. The former United midfielder pointed out Ten Hag's trait that impresses him the most.

"For me, the most impressive thing is his mannerisms, the way he portrays himself, the way he engages himself with the local area," Butt said while speaking to Manchester United's official website. "I've seen him where I live most days, so he's really warmed to the culture of Manchester and the people and, on the football side, from what I know - obviously, I'm not in the building now - is everyone knows who the boss is."

"I think that's important at a football club with so many big egos and big superstars around, you need to know who the boss is, and it certainly looks like everyone knows it's him." Even after enjoying a successful season, Butt believes that there is still a lot of work to do in the upcoming season. While speaking at Soccer Aid media event as quoted by Manchester United Butt said,"I think it's a massive boost for every Man United fan really."

"They are performing in the right direction; they've got a manager in charge who definitely knows what he's doing but also, he's the boss and he everyone knows that." "It's something that Man United fans are excited about. There's still a long way to go, if I'm honest, to get to where we want to be but it's a massive step forward for the football club," Butt signed off. (ANI)

