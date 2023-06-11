Left Menu

Soccer-Midfielder Aouar signs for Roma

The 24-year-old played one game for France - a friendly against Ukraine in 2020 - before switching allegiance in March to Algeria, where his parents were born.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2023 22:04 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 21:19 IST
Midfielder Houssem Aouar has signed for AS Roma, the Serie A club said on Sunday. The Algeria international has signed a five-year deal with Jose Mourinho's side, arriving on a free transfer from Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais.

"I think it's the right project for me, with a big team, quality players and a unique fanbase. I'm now a Giallorossi (nickname for Roma) player, and I'm ready to go," he said in a statement. The 24-year-old played one game for France - a friendly against Ukraine in 2020 - before switching allegiance in March to Algeria, where his parents were born.

