Left Menu

India beat Argentina 2-1 in Pro League Hockey, end on positive note

Argentina, however, could not find the equaliser in the remaining two and half minutes as India ended their final game of the Pro League 202223 with a win.

PTI | Eindhoven | Updated: 11-06-2023 23:00 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 23:00 IST
India beat Argentina 2-1 in Pro League Hockey, end on positive note

India returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Argentina in the FIH Pro League hockey tournament here on Sunday, ending the 2022-23 season on a positive note.

A day after suffering a 2-3 defeat to hosts Netherlands, the Indian team made a comeback and emerged victorious through goals from Akashdeep Singh (1st minute) and Sukhjeet Singh (13th).

India scored their two goals in first quarter itself while Argentina reduced the margin with a strike by Toscani Lucas in the 57th minute. India opened the scoring less than two minutes from the start of the game with an unmarked Akashdeep, waiting for the ball inside the D, converting an excellent pass from the right flank. A goal so early into the match took the Argentines by surprise but they tried to put up a fight. However, they soon found themselves 0-2 down as the Indians doubled their lead when a diving Sukhjeet tapped the ball in after some excellent work by Vivek Sagar Prasad. Not a single goal was scored in the second quarter as India went into the half-time break comfortably ahead by two goals.

The third quarter also did not see any goals and, after a scrappy start to the fourth and final quarter, when it looked like India would win 2-0, Argentina scored off Toscani after a pass from Nicholas. Argentina, however, could not find the equaliser in the remaining two and half minutes as India ended their final game of the Pro League 2022/23 with a win.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
2
Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

 India
3
Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

 India
4
Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023