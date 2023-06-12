Left Menu

Lorenzo Sonego upsets defending champion Marco Berrettini 6-1, 6-2 at Stuttgart Open

PTI | Stuttgart | Updated: 12-06-2023 20:43 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 20:43 IST
Lorenzo Sonego upsets defending champion Marco Berrettini 6-1, 6-2 at Stuttgart Open

Lorenzo Sonego eliminated defending champion Matteo Berrettini from the Stuttgart Open on Monday, beating the Italian 6-1, 6-2.

Berrettini had been going for his third win in three appearances at the grass-court tournament. But he struggled from the start against the 41st-ranked Sonego, who saved all six break points he faced.

Berrettini had been riding a nine-match winning streak on grass, including his wins last year in Stuttgart and at Queen's Club in London.

Lorenzo Musetti defeated Croatian qualifier Borna Gojo 7-6 (4), 6-3, and Jiri Lehecka rallied to beat Marcos Giron 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
2
Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

 India
3
Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

 India
4
Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023