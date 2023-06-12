Confident West Indies to take on USA in World Cup Qualifiers campaign opener

West Indies players are in high spirits ahead of their upcoming campaign opener against the United States on June 18 in the Cricket World Cup Qualifiers. Like their last Qualifier campaign, the Caribbean team is looking to seal their place in the two available spots for the World Cup 2023.

The confidence and the high spirit of the team are reflected in the all-rounder Keemo Paul, who is back in the squad to ensure that their campaign ends on a successful note. The 25-year-old has found his way back into the squad after two solid outings against the UAE in his return to ODI cricket. With an opportunity in his hands, he hopes to stand out in Zimbabwe for West Indies in their crucial campaign. He would be looking to use every bit of the experience that he has gathered over 50 international appearances.

"I've been out for a while and to come back, I'm just really excited to play some cricket and to perform back amongst my friends, people that I call my second family," Paul said, according to ICC.com. "I've always been a hard worker, but I would say I've had to dial in more on specifics and get mentally tough to get back here. It was just about speaking to the right people, getting the right motivation, and also motivating myself," Paul added.

The young all-rounder is joining a squad that has individual talent despite the absence of Shimron Hetmyer and others. The West Indies team are led by a new coach - two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain Daren Sammy. Under Sammy's refined leadership in UAE, the West Indies team showed promising sides for the future that lies ahead, and Paul believes the new coach can bring the best out of the squad as they continue to search their cricketing identity.

"It's really good to have a legend like Daren Sammy around, he has a very calm demeanour. He is a very cool guy. The players feel really, really good and really, really comfortable. He also brings a lot of energy and motivation to the camp." West Indies Squad: Shai Hope (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd. (ANI)

