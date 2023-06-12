Mahesh Mittal Kumar appointed as Returning Officer for WFI election by IOA

Former Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Mahesh Mittal Kumar has been appointed as the returning officer for the Wrestling Federation of India elections appointed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Monday. Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Joint Secretary & Acting CEO Kalyan Chaubey on Monday confirmed the appointment of Justice MM Kumar through an official letter, also authorising him (Kumar) to appoint an Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) and other staff to assist him in conducting the elections.

Kalyan Chaubey has also indicated that the pending election of WFI will be held within the next three weeks and the election schedule is expected to be issued by the Returning Officer soon. His remarks come amid the investigation into alleged sexual harassment allegations levelled against Brij Bhushan Singh by several women wrestlers.

Earlier, Brij Bhushan addressed about his future and told reporters, "I will contest the election from Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency." Olympians Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat along with other wrestlers had been on a protest in the national capital since the beginning of this year in order to press for the removal and arrest of the WFI chief over allegations of sexual harassment.

On May 28, wrestlers had planned a march and protest in front of the new Parliament, despite the imposition of Section 144 in the area. They were detained on their way by the Delhi police and FIR was filed against them under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 147, 149, 186, 188, 332, 353, Section 3 of the PDPP Act. The protest site was also cleared by the Delhi Police. Following their removal from Jantar Mantar, Wrestlers arrived in Haridwar two days later to immerse their medals in the Ganga.

After a meeting with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia said that the government assured that the ongoing probe by Delhi Police against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will be completed before June 15. (ANI)

