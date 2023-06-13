Left Menu

Soccer-Mbappe tells PSG he will not renew contract when it ends in 2024, reports L'Equipe

The French international will not trigger a one-year extension option and could even be sold this summer as PSG will seek to prevent him from leaving for free, according to the local reports. Mbappe was in a similar situation last year when he was linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid, only to sign a contract extension with PSG.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2023 03:49 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 03:49 IST
Kylian Mbappe has told Paris St Germain he will leave the Ligue 1 champions when his contract ends next year, L'Equipe reported on Monday. The French international will not trigger a one-year extension option and could even be sold this summer as PSG will seek to prevent him from leaving for free, according to the local reports.

Mbappe was in a similar situation last year when he was linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid, only to sign a contract extension with PSG. The 24-year-old, who scored 41 goals in 43 games in all competitions for PSG this season, would be free to negotiate and sign a pre-contract agreement with a new club from January should he stay in Paris.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

