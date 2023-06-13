Left Menu

Cricket-WTC runners-up India begin new cycle in West Indies

India will begin their next World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with a two-test series in West Indies next month, which will be followed by eight limited-overs matches, the Caribbean cricket board has said.

India will begin their next World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with a two-test series in West Indies next month, which will be followed by eight limited-overs matches, the Caribbean cricket board has said. India lost to Australia in the WTC final on Sunday, repeating their 2021 performance when they finished runners-up behind inaugural champions New Zealand.

Beginning on July 12, Rohit Sharma's team will play their series opener against West Indies in Dominica before moving to Trinidad to play the 100th test match between the sides. "We are delighted to be able to confirm the schedule and venues for the highly anticipated visit by India," Cricket West Indies Chief Executive Johnny Grave said in a statement.

"One of the highlights will be the 100th test at the Queen’s Park Oval and this promises to be a fantastic occasion as we celebrate this historic event between these two proud cricketing nations." The test series will be followed by three one-dayers and five T20 Internationals between the teams.

The last two T20 matches will be played in Florida.

