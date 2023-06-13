Left Menu

Women's Hockey Junior Asia Cup champions receive grand welcome

The Indian Junior Women's Hockey team clinched their maiden Women's Junior Asia Cup in Kakamigahara, Japan after beating Korea with a score of 2-1 in a captivating final match on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 13-06-2023 14:17 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 14:17 IST
Indian defender Neelam (Image: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
India's Women's Junior Hockey team on Tuesday received a grand welcome at Bengaluru airport after returning to the country with the Asia Cup trophy. The Indian Junior Women's Hockey team clinched their maiden Women's Junior Asia Cup in Kakamigahara, Japan after beating Korea with a score of 2-1 in a captivating final match on Sunday.

Indian defender Neelam, who scored a crucial goal for India in the final, expressed her joy after returning back. "We are feeling very happy and I am proud of my team. We've qualified for World Cup and we are focussing on that and will try to win a medal there as well," Neelam told to ANI.

Indian captain Preeti said that they will now look for a World Cup win. "We have qualified for the World Cup. All we want is support and we will definitely win the World Cup. Our coaches and staff were very supportive and helped us a lot," Preeti told ANI.

India has cleared their spot in the FIH Women's Junior World Cup 2023 which will be held in Chile. The Hockey India Executive Board on Sunday announced a cash prize of Rs 2.00 Lakh for each player, while the support staff will receive Rs 1.00 Lakh each as a token of appreciation.

This is in recognition of the team's exceptional performance and their undefeated streak in the prestigious tournament, leading them to secure a spot in the FIH Women's Junior World Cup 2023 in Chile. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

