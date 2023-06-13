Left Menu

Starc's wicket-taking ability is second-to-none: Australian head coach ahead of Ashes

Australian head coach Andrew McDonald backed Mitchell Starc ahead of the Ashes series starting from June 16 at Edgbaston and said that his wicket-taking brings balance to the side

ANI | Updated: 13-06-2023 21:08 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 21:08 IST
Starc's wicket-taking ability is second-to-none: Australian head coach ahead of Ashes
Mitchell Starc (Photo/ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Australian head coach Andrew McDonald backed Mitchell Starc ahead of the Ashes series starting from June 16 at Edgbaston and said that his wicket-taking brings balance to the side. "He has got a huge tour ahead of him and will play a huge role for us. The English side sets up slightly different as well. There are a few more left-handers. The wicket is going to be a bit different. I'm really happy with where Starcy is," the Australian coach said.

"Mitch went at a bit more than that and (what) he generally goes at but they (Scott Boland) complement each other really, really well. His wicket-taking ability is second-to-none. We've got to weigh all that up when we make decisions," McDonald said, according to cricket.com.au. Selectors have to make some difficult decisions this week when they choose the final 11 of their bowling attack for Ashes Test.

Scott Boland, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood will compete for remaining slots with captain Pat Cummins an automatic selection. Boland has never been selected in an Australian full-strength attack when the complete speed cartel is available, but he shined in the WTC Final and currently has 33 Test wickets at an average of 14.57.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India
3
Watch Video: SpaceX marks 200th successful landing of orbital class rocket

Watch Video: SpaceX marks 200th successful landing of orbital class rocket

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023