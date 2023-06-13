Left Menu

PTI | Stockholm | Updated: 13-06-2023 22:54 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 22:54 IST
Caroline Seger gets into Sweden squad, will play at her fifth Women's World Cup

Sweden midfielder Caroline Seger will take part in her fifth Women's World Cup after being selected for the upcoming tournament in Australia and New Zealand at the age of 38 on Tuesday.

Seger has struggled with injuries since last year's European Championship but has proved her fitness to Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson in her latest comeback for Rosengård.

Speaking before the squad announcement, Gerhardsson told The Associated Press how important Seger was to his team because of her technique and decision-making in midfield.

"She creates time on the ball because she has good thinking in her head," Gerhardsson said.

Seger has played in every World Cup since 2007.

Hours before the squad announcement, defender Hanna Glas took to Instagram to say she wouldn't be playing in the World Cup.

She has been recovering from a knee injury sustained last year.

"This decision was made thinking of my long-term health, which is the most important," Glas wrote.

Fridolina Rolfo, who scored the winning goal in the Women's Champions League final for Barcelona this month, was selected as one of the forwards. Rolfo often plays as a left back for Barcelona.

___ Squad: Goalkeepers: Tove Enblom (Orebro), Jennifer Falk (Hacken), Zecira Musovic (Chelsea).

Defenders: Jonna Andersson (Hammarby), Nathalie Bjorn (Everton), Magdalena Eriksson (Bayern Munich), Amanda Itestedt (Paris Saint-Germain), Hanna Lundkvist (Atletico Madrid), Anna Sandberg (Hacken), Linda Sembrant (Juventus).

Midfielders: Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City), Kosovare Asllani (AC Milan), Hanna Bennison (Everton), Lina Hurtig (Arsenal), Elin Rubensson (Hacken), Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea), Olivia Schough (Rosengård), Caroline Seger (Rosengård).

Forwards: Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal), Sofia Jakobsson (San Diego Wave), Madelen Janogy (Hammarby), Rebecka Blomqvist (Wolfsburg), Fridolina Rolfo (Barcelona).

