Haddad Maia loses in 1st round, title defense over at Nottingham Open
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Beatriz Haddad Maia's defense of her grass-court Nottingham Open title is over already.
Coming off reaching the semifinals at the French Open last week, the Brazilian player was defeated by lucky loser Daria Snigur 6-4, 6-3 in the first round on Tuesday.
Snigur was only playing because fellow Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko pulled out because of injury hours before the match. However, as a junior Wimbledon champion back in 2019, Snigur was a tough opponent for the second-seeded Haddad Maia.
Third-seeded Magda Linette advanced to the last 16 by beating Olivia Gadecki 6-4, 6-4 and seventh-seeded Camila Giorgi defeated Madison Brengle 7-6 (5), 6-2.
New British No. 1 Katie Boulter beat Emily Appleton 6-1, 6-3.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Malaysia investigates Chinese vessel accused of salvaging WWII British shipwrecks
Journalists to complete book on saving Amazon rainforest by murdered British writer
From 'Punjab Limited' to Punjab Mail, fastest train of British-era completes 111 years of service
British public figures urge Pakistan to release brother of pro-Imran Khan rights lawyer
British teen jailed over 'imminent' terrorism plot