Supporting local projects to empower women during FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

The Government is supporting regionally-led programmes to celebrate and empower women and girls during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

“The FIFA Women’s World Cup is the largest women’s sporting event in the world and will leave a lasting legacy for football and women’s sport in New Zealand, and our communities,” Internal Affairs Minister Barbara Edmonds said.

“The Hine te Hiringa – Empower Women Utilising FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Fund was established to help celebrate women’s achievement.

“In recognition of New Zealand co-hosting the FIFA Women’s World Cup, we’re supporting programmes and projects that empower the next generation of female leaders in Aotearoa.”

Over $5.3 million has been allocated through Lottery Grants funding to communities across the country.

New Zealanders will be able to take part in a national project during the tournament to celebrate the event and welcome manuhiri, experience wāhine art installations and digital exhibitions on the history of women’s football in Aotearoa, attend youth symposiums and hear from female leaders in their regions.

Funding has been allocated to Sport New Zealand, alongside Host and Team Base Camp Cities. These include Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin, Hamilton, Palmerston North and Tauranga.

“This funding focuses on increasing wāhine leadership and celebrating women and girls in our communities.

“I want to acknowledge the Lottery Grants Board for their support in making this happen.

“I know this funding will have a positive impact in the lives of our wāhine and girls and I encourage everyone to find out more about FIFA Women’s World Cup events and projects near them,” Barbara Edmonds said.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 takes place from 20 July to 20 August 2023. More information about the tournament and surrounding activities can be found at eyeson.nz.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)