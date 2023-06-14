Bengaluru FC rope in Halicharan Narzary on three-year contract

Bengaluru FC have inked a three-year contract with midfielder Halicharan Narzary ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League, the Blues announced on Wednesday.

Narzary, who joined Hyderabad FC in 2020, has previously turned out for FC Goa, NorthEast United FC, Kerala Blasters FC and Chennaiyin FC in the ISL. “I’m excited to join Bengaluru FC, although I am sure that it will be a lot of hard work for me to take my place in the team,'' said Narzary, after completing the formalities on his deal. ''My target is to reach as many finals as possible and give everything I can for this badge. I have decided to move to BFC as it’s one of the best clubs in India in my opinion, and I want to learn as much as I can from this experience.” Having started his career as a teenager at Pailan Arrows (now Indian Arrows) in 2010, Narzary has also turned out for I-League clubs DSK Shivajians FC and Dempo SC.

The 29-year-old represented India at the U19 and U23 levels, and has 27 caps for the senior national team.

“Halicharan is a hardworking and versatile player with a lot of experience in the ISL and we’re delighted to be able to sign him. He’s been a very important player in a successful period at Hyderabad FC over the last few years and adds competition for places within our team. With the amount of quality that he brings into our squad, we see him as a valuable addition,” said Blues’ boss Simon Grayson.

Narzary has 103 ISL appearances across nine seasons, and claimed six assists in his most recent campaign, the second highest of any Indian.

The winger was part of Hyderabad FC’s title-winning 2021-22 campaign, and was runner-up in the Super Cup with Chennaiyin FC in 2019.

The club has also extended the contracts of Australian defender Aleksandar Jovanovic and midfielder Suresh Wangjam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)