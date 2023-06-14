Tough start for amateurs Nishna and Mannat in UK

Indian duo Nishna Patel and Mannat Brar began in a disappointing manner in the opening round of the 120th Women's Amateur Championship at Prince's.

Nishna, who was the runner-up a the Asia Pacific Junior last month in Manila, shot 4-over 76 in the first round to be tied-74th, Mannat Brar was 15-over and tied-132nd on a day when the winds were very testing and challenging.

Nishna had two birdies against four bogeys and a double bogey. Brar did not have a single birdie in her 87.

Germany's Christin Eisenbeiss and Silje Torvund Ohma from Norway share the lead after the opening stroke play round.

The 21-year-old Germany is making her Women's Amateur debut and shot 4-under 68 and Ohma joined the German at the top of the leaderboard after her own 68 with a superb front nine of 31.

The 144-player international field represents 36 countries.

The leading 64 players and ties will advance to the match play stage on Thursday.

The winner gains entry to the AIG Women's Open, US Women's Open, The Amundi Evian Championship and, by tradition, will earn an invitation to compete at the Augusta National Women's Amateur.

