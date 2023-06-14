Manchester United's Diogo Dalot won most duels in Premier League 2022-23 season

Manchester United's defender Diogo Dalot won more duels in Premier League 2022-23 season than any other player. Dalot won 66 per cent of duels this season. Second is Brighton & Hove Albion's Joel Veltman who won 65 per cent of duels this season. Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta follows them as he won 61 per cent of duels.

According to Manchester United website, the 24-year-old also made more key passes than any of his fellow United defenders (54) and averaged the most crosses per game (1.71) when compared to our other full-backs. The defender, currently away with Portugal on international duty, recently signed a new long-term contract with Manchester United. He is preparing for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Saturday and next week's trip to Iceland.

Dalot is a Portuguese professional footballer who plays as a full-back for Premier League club Manchester United and Portugal's national team. Dalot is a product of the Porto youth system and made his professional debut for the club's B team in January 2017.

For English club Manchester United, he has made 107 appearances in all competitions and scored three goals, and provided six assists. He has received 19 yellow cards while playing for Manchester United. For the Italian club, AC Milan Diogo Dalto made 33 appearances and scored two goals while giving three assists.

He has played just eight games for the Portuguese club FC Porto. For Portugal's national team, he has made 11 appearances and scored two goals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)