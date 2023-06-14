Left Menu

There is an aura around Dhoni when he walks into team room: CSK opener Conway

That gives us players a sense of trust that hell allow us to go out and express ourselves and the results will take care of itself. And Dhoni is always there to add his cool quotient.The combination of MS relaxedness around meetings and Flem allowing guys to go about their business to make sure they know what they need and what to do to win games is very beneficial as a group, he added.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-06-2023 21:11 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 21:11 IST
There is an aura around Dhoni when he walks into team room: CSK opener Conway

Star New Zealand opener Devon Conway feels lucky to have spent quality time with Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and is absolutely blown away by the aura that surrounds the Indian talisman.

Conway was one of the heroes of CSK's fifth IPL triumph and has in a couple of years become one of Dhoni's trusted lieutenants.

''I've been lucky to spend quite a lot of time with him (Dhoni). The respect is immense. Every time he walks into a room, there's an aura around him. You want to talk to him, understand what he has to say because of his status in cricket and what he has achieved,'' Conway told ESPN Cricinfo in an interview.

''Moeen, MS, (Ajinkya) Rahane and I spent a lot of time in the team room watching a lot of IPL games, talking about different teams and strategies, and in general, life beyond cricket. The relationship I have with MS is cool; he gives me a lot of banter and chirp, quirky one-liners. Now I've started to give it back to him (laughs),'' he said.

It is the relaxed atmosphere in the CSK dressing room that helps a player perform, said the Black Caps southpaw.

''We were fortunate to play a lot of snooker late nights and early mornings. MS and I were in one team and would often play Moeen and his close friend Tanvir, practically his godson. And our games would start shortly after heading back to the hotel from a match to around 2-3am.

''We've shared a lot of laughs and good, constructive chats around those games and how to approach different situations and those sorts of things.'' At a time when teams are getting immersed more and more into analytics and theoretical stuff with long and winding team meetings, CSK under head coach Stephen Fleming and skipper Dhoni restricts team meetings to 3-4 minutes.

''It's a great combination. Flem's learnt to cut team meetings down to the very bare minimum. I don't think there's often a team meeting that goes longer than three-four minutes, which is great. Not that there's a lot to say.

''Flem understands there's a lot of experience in the group, guys know what they need to do to win. That gives us players a sense of trust that he'll allow us to go out and express ourselves and the results will take care of itself.'' And Dhoni is always there to add his cool quotient.

''The combination of MS' relaxedness around meetings and Flem allowing guys to go about their business to make sure they know what they need and what to do to win games is very beneficial as a group,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

Switzerland
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023