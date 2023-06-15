Left Menu

Rugby-Wallaby Beale pleads not guilty to sexual assault in Sydney court

Australia international Kurtley Beale has pleaded not guilty to three charges of sexual assault stemming from an alleged incident in a bar near Bondi Beach last year, local media reported on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2023 08:26 IST | Created: 15-06-2023 08:26 IST
Rugby-Wallaby Beale pleads not guilty to sexual assault in Sydney court

Australia international Kurtley Beale has pleaded not guilty to three charges of sexual assault stemming from an alleged incident in a bar near Bondi Beach last year, local media reported on Thursday. The 34-year-old, who was suspended from all rugby after his arrest last December, has been charged with one count of sexual intercourse without consent and two counts of sexual touching.

Beale, who is on bail, will next face the court in central Sydney in mid-July when a trial date will be set, Australian Associated Press reported. "I'm not guilty," Beale told reporters outside the court.

"The allegation has been falsely (brought) against me and the truth will come out." Reuters was not immediately able to obtain comment from Beale or his lawyers.

The utility back, who has played 95 times for his country, returned to Australia late last year with the New South Wales Waratahs after playing for two years in France. Beale would have been hoping to play at a fourth World Cup for the Wallabies in France later this year, but that now looks unlikely.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

Switzerland
2
Maha: Man transporting cattle dies after assault by ‘gau rakshaks’

Maha: Man transporting cattle dies after assault by ‘gau rakshaks’

 India
3
NASA's Curiosity rover captures stunning sunrise view on Mars | See pic

NASA's Curiosity rover captures stunning sunrise view on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
SpaceX secures NASA contract to launch two CubeSat missions

SpaceX secures NASA contract to launch two CubeSat missions

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023