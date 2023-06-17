Left Menu

Cricket-Khawaja leads Australian revival in Ashes afternoon session

Ben Stokes had secured the prized wicket of talisman Steve Smith to leave Australia struggling on 78-3 at lunch, following Stuart Broad's two wickets in two balls to remove David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne. Khawaja, helped by Travis Head who scored 50, helped keep England at bay however, leaving the first test tantalisingly poised with one session of the second day still to come.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2023 20:35 IST | Created: 17-06-2023 20:28 IST
Cricket-Khawaja leads Australian revival in Ashes afternoon session
Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)

An unbeaten 84 from opener Usman Khawaja helped Australia rebuild from some early losses to sit on 188-4 at tea on day two of the opening Ashes test at Edgbaston, with England still boasting a first innings lead of 205. Ben Stokes had secured the prized wicket of talisman Steve Smith to leave Australia struggling on 78-3 at lunch, following Stuart Broad's two wickets in two balls to remove David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne.

Khawaja, helped by Travis Head who scored 50, helped keep England at bay however, leaving the first test tantalisingly poised with one session of the second day still to come. Saturday's overcast conditions early on at Edgbaston favoured swing bowlers, movement that opener Warner could not handle as he played onto his stumps having scored nine - falling to Broad for the 15th time in his test career.

Veteran Broad swung another into Labuschagne the very next ball, catching the edge of the top-ranked test cricketer's bat, with the catch brilliantly taken by Jonny Bairstow behind the stumps. It was Labuschagne's first-ever golden duck in international test cricket. Smith then fell relatively cheaply just before lunch to the pace of Stokes for 16.

But Head released the shackles for Australia after the break as conditions stayed more sunny and favourable for batting, targeting the bowling of Moeen Ali especially. He failed to get hold of one on-side drive, however, and Zak Crawley took a fine catch to end his innings. Cameron Green looked shaky after coming to the crease but eased into the match and stayed alongside Khawaja, who has already amassed his highest ever score in England.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watch

NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watc...

 Global
2
Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

 England
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile 72 million years ago; Spain's PLD Space aborts test rocket launch and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; Meta rolls back measures to tackle COVID misinformation and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023