Left Menu

Hockey Jharkhand, Le Puducherry Hockey, Hockey Punjab shine on Day 6 of India Junior Men National Championship 2023

Hockey Jharkhand, Le Puducherry Hockey and Hockey Punjab registered victories in their respective matches on Day 6 of the ongoing 13th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2023 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela, Odisha.

ANI | Updated: 17-06-2023 21:10 IST | Created: 17-06-2023 21:10 IST
Hockey Jharkhand, Le Puducherry Hockey, Hockey Punjab shine on Day 6 of India Junior Men National Championship 2023
Players in action in Junior Men National Championship 2023 (Photo/Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hockey Jharkhand, Le Puducherry Hockey and Hockey Punjab registered victories in their respective matches on Day 6 (Saturday) of the ongoing 13th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2023 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela, Odisha. In the first match of the day, Hockey Jharkhand defeated the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 8-1 in Pool F. Navin Kerketta (3', 6') scored a brace and gave a solid start to Hockey Jharkhand. Abhishek Tigga (18'), Atish Dodrai (23'), Deepak Soreng (24'), Sukhnath Guria (49'), Shet Topno (53') and Flabius Tirkey (55') scored one goal each to affirm the necessary lead against their opponents. In reply, Anand Y (15') scored a consolation goal for his side, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu.

In the second match of the day, Le Puducherry Hockey defeated Goans Hockey 5-2 in Pool F. Pravin Kumar (17', 23', 52') scored a hat-trick for Le Puducherry Hockey. Keerthivasan (32') and Captain V Vimal (34') also scored one goal each to maintain the acquired lead. On the other side, Nishit Chandreshekar Hegde (28') and Sandesh Shivaji Honakhande (55') scored one goal each for Goans Hockey. In the third game of the day, Hockey Punjab faced off against Delhi Hockey in a Pool G match. Arshdeep Singh (47', 53') scored a brace for Hockey Punjab, while Captain Jaswinder Singh (28'), Dilraj Singh (41'), Manmeet Singh (42'), and Sukhwinder Singh (50') scored a goal each to help Hockey Punjab pick a 6-2 win. Yogember Rawat (26') and Pankaj (59') scored the goals for Delhi Hockey.

Later today, Assam Hockey will face off against Hockey Mizoram in a Pool G contest, Hockey Bihar will take on Hockey Maharashtra in Pool H, and Telangana Hockey will take on Hockey Bengal in a Pool H match. Also on Friday, Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Hockey Jammu & Kashmir 10-0 in Pool D. Akash Soreng (3', 19', 36') scored a hat-trick whereas Ritik Kujur (46', 60') scored a brace for the Hockey Association of Odisha. Silheiba Lisham (4'), Deepak Minz (22'), Arbin Toppo (26'), Paulus Lakra (48') and Anmol Ekka (57') also scored one goal each to help their side secure a win against Hockey Jammu & Kashmir.

In the other match, Manipur Hockey defeated Hockey Gujarat 19-0 in Pool D. Gurumayum Dingku Sharma (4', 10', 17', 51', 57') stood out to be the top goal scorer. Khangembam Somikant Singh (26, 52'), Talem Priyobarta (22', 29') and Captain Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang (32', 56') scored a brace for their side. Thokchom Kingson Singh (27'), Telem Deynick Singh (28'), Harish Singh Leitanthem (35'), Ricky Tonjam (38'), Uttam Singh (43'), Ningthoujam Rohit Singh (49'), Moirangthem Sushanta Singh (53') and Lisham Max Singh (59') also scored one goal each to secure a victory against Hockey Gujarat. In the last match on Friday, Hockey Karnataka defeated Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey 1-0 in Pool E. Nakul Malnad (33') scored for Hockey Karnataka to register another win in the tournament. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watch

NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watc...

 Global
2
Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

 England
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile 72 million years ago; Spain's PLD Space aborts test rocket launch and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; Meta rolls back measures to tackle COVID misinformation and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023